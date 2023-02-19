GIBSON, Michele Lee



Michele Lee Gibson, 54, of Palmetto, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Manatee Memorial Hospital.



She was born on May 29, 1968, in Dayton, OH, to the late James and Vivian (Vickers) Gibson.



In addition to her parents, Michele was preceded in death by her brother, James Gibson Jr.



Michele is survived by her wife, Gina Blumenstock, brother Jeff (Cheryl) Gibson of Ruther Glen, VA, sister-in-law Carol (late James Jr.) Gibson of Englewood, OH. Nieces Jaimie (Ryan) Honeycutt, Jennifer Gibson, Becky (Brad) Campbell, Kati (Brian) Johnston, Kristen (Dempsey) James, and nephew, Jeffrey Gibson II. Great-nieces, Laney Honeycutt, Makayla Campbell. Great-nephews, Landen Honeycutt, Logan Campbell and Jackson James. Her precious dog, "Jimmy Miami."



Michele was a 1986 graduate of Arcanum High School. After high school she pursued a career in the restaurant industry as a server, beginning at Lotsa Dots and spending 20 years at the Fairlawn in Greenville.



Michele and Gina moved to Florida in 2006. Michele had a deep love for family. She loved spending time with all her nieces and nephews, they meant the world to her.



Michele was alway fun loving and always loved to make people laugh with her sarcastic wit and sense of humor. You could always find her working on a "word search" book with a pack of Smarties in her hand.



She was a proud member of the Moose Lodge, Elks, and VFW.



She will be forever missed by her friends and the entire Blumenstock family.



"Thanks for the memories."



Viewing will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, OH, with visitation from 11:00am-12:30pm, funeral at 12:30pm with graveside service to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery.

