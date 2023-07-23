Giffen, Marilyn

Giffen (Pickens), Marilyn Catherine



Marilyn Catherine (Pickens) Giffen, January 27, 1926  July 18, 2023



Marilyn Catherine (Pickens) Giffen, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Marilyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, January 27, 1926, to Albert E. and Catherine S. Pickens. She attended Butler County, Ohio, schools and graduated from Seven Mile High School in 1944. On January 27, 1948, when Marilyn married Ray A. Giffen in the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, she went from being a "city girl" to a hard-working farm wife. There was no job on the farm she wouldn't tackle. Over their first sixteen years of marriage, Marilyn and Ray had seven children. While it's said, "Many hands make light work," Marilyn cared lovingly for all those hands. After all the kids were in school, Marilyn took a job at General Telephone & Electric in Oxford, Ohio, from which she retired after seventeen years. She was a dedicated member of First United Presbyterian Church of College Corner, Union School PTO, College Corner Community Club, and a neighborhood group, Chattering Stitchers. In 1972, Marilyn first became a grandmother, and there was nothing that delighted her more than visits with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and later, great-great-grandchildren. Even in her later years, the little ones would bring a smile to her face and make her eyes twinkle. Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory: daughters Gail Cole and Gwen (Jerry) Wiggins of Miamisburg, OH, Gina Hillman of Centerville, OH, Geri (Mike) Murray of Liberty, IN, and daughter-in-law Tracy Giffen of Centerville, IN; and sons Gary (Linda) Giffen of Loudon, TN, and Gene (Nancy) Giffen of Liberty, IN. Grandchildren include Valerie Cole, Tony (Lori) Cole, Jeff (Ashley) Giffen, Jenny (Kevin) Farris, Brian (Alesha) Wiggins, David Wiggins, Joe Drayer, Meghan (Brian) Lynch, Emily (Dana) Arent, Andy (Megan) Murray, Alex (Brooke) Murray, Adam (Emily) Giffen, Tyler (Mike) Giffen, Shelby Giffen, Derrick (Jeralyn) Giffen, Royce (Jordan) Giffen, Nick Kratzer, Madalyn (Eric) Converse, Adam (Allison) Kratzer, and Jennifer Kratzer. Twenty-one great-grandchildren survive her, with three more expected in 2023; three great-great-grandchildren survive, with one more expected this year. Marilyn also leaves one sister, Cheryl (David) Iovino of Fairfield, OH; cousins and many dear nieces and nephews survive. Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray, in 2005; son Greg Giffen in 2011; and sons-in-law Greg Hillman and Ron Cole. She was also predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Donna and Gerald Hall.



A visitation will be held at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, 312 West Union Street, Liberty, IN, on Monday, July 24, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by a private graveside service. Burial will be in Collinsville Cemetery, Collinsville, OH. If donors are so inclined, memorial gifts to Ohio's Hospice (www.ohioshospice.org) would be greatly appreciated. Marilyn's family would like to express sincere thanks to Bethany Village, Centerville, OH, for their compassionate and respectful care of Marilyn since November, 2017.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home

312 West Union Street

Liberty, IN

47353

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/liberty-in/showalter-blackwell-long-funeral-home/6909?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral