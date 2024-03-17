Gilen, Johann Jakob
Johann Jakob Gilen, 88 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully@ home surrounded by
family, Wednesday March 13,
2024.
He was born in Dacksheid,
Germany. May 9, 1935. The
son of Jakob and Magdalena
Mirkus Gilen.
Hans was a Master Baker
trained in Germany, Belgium
and Luxembourg. He was the
Bakery Manager at Woody's
Market in west Carrollton. He
created the original butter
cream icing that we have all enjoyed for so many years.
Hans was predeceased by his parents, brother Matthias and
wife Rosi, sister Anni Neubolt and her husband James. His
step grandson Jamie Martin.
Hans is survived by his loving wife Bev Whitney Gilen of 49
years, his daughter and husband Tondra and Nick Cornett.
Grandchildren Jacob and Chloe Cornett. His brother and wife
Paul and Sigrid Gilen of Lasel Germany . His nephews of Lasel
Germany, Stephan and Mario Gilen. His nephews of Austin,
Texas; Chae, Chad and Dylan Donahue. Stepchildren Mark
Ladd and family and Terri Ladd and family.
Hans was cremated. Cremation is being handled by Trinity
Cremation Care. This was according to his wishes with no services. He wants us to "have a family meal, lift a Bitburger Pils
beer, and reminisce with fun memories of me".
In lieu of flowers: gifts in Hans name may be made to:
The Katie Despain Scholarship Fund
Hayswood Foundation
P.O.Box 208
Maysville, KY 41056
Or
Ohio Hospice of Dayton
324 Wilmington Avenue
Dayton, Ohio 45420
Ohiohospice.org/give
