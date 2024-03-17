Gilen, Johann Jakob



Johann Jakob Gilen, 88 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully@ home surrounded by



family, Wednesday March 13,



2024.



He was born in Dacksheid,



Germany. May 9, 1935. The



son of Jakob and Magdalena



Mirkus Gilen.



Hans was a Master Baker



trained in Germany, Belgium



and Luxembourg. He was the



Bakery Manager at Woody's



Market in west Carrollton. He



created the original butter



cream icing that we have all enjoyed for so many years.



Hans was predeceased by his parents, brother Matthias and



wife Rosi, sister Anni Neubolt and her husband James. His



step grandson Jamie Martin.



Hans is survived by his loving wife Bev Whitney Gilen of 49



years, his daughter and husband Tondra and Nick Cornett.



Grandchildren Jacob and Chloe Cornett. His brother and wife



Paul and Sigrid Gilen of Lasel Germany . His nephews of Lasel



Germany, Stephan and Mario Gilen. His nephews of Austin,



Texas; Chae, Chad and Dylan Donahue. Stepchildren Mark



Ladd and family and Terri Ladd and family.



Hans was cremated. Cremation is being handled by Trinity



Cremation Care. This was according to his wishes with no services. He wants us to "have a family meal, lift a Bitburger Pils



beer, and reminisce with fun memories of me".



In lieu of flowers: gifts in Hans name may be made to:



The Katie Despain Scholarship Fund



Hayswood Foundation



P.O.Box 208



Maysville, KY 41056



Or



Ohio Hospice of Dayton



324 Wilmington Avenue



Dayton, Ohio 45420



Ohiohospice.org/give



