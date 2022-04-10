GILL, John "Jack" J.



Age 82, Hamilton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, on July 4, 1939, the son of John and Emma (Philpot) Gill. He was a 19 59 graduate of Hazel Green High School and married Ina "Flo" Johnson on August 31, 1963 in Hamilton. He was employed by Pillsbury, Kahns and Beckett Paper retiring after many years. He attended First Baptist Church, was member of the Hosta and Daylily Society and was known for his love of gardening. He is survived by his wife Ina "Flo" Gill; daughter, Marcia Mullins; granddaughters, Heather Washington and Celia Rotundo; great-granddaughter, Luna Washington; sister, Edna Bowling and brother, James (Mary) Gill, London, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Edward, Charles and Ray Gill; sisters, Geraldine



Adkins, Katie Johnson, Ruby and Lorene Gill. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Christopher Osterbrock officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

