GILLAUGH, Stephen



Bradley "Brad"



Age 83 of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on 9/28/2022, surrounded by his loving friends.



He was born December 17, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to Huber W. "Whitey" and Mary (Olinger) Gillaugh. Brad graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.



Brad lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; late night conversations with friends, going to the cinema, attending symphony concerts, visiting museums, going to the ballet, and above all else boasting of his love for his hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Brad had an uncanny ability to reach people in a very deep, positive, and lasting way wherever he went. He will be forever missed by all who knew him.

