GILLMAN, Gary L.



Gary L. Gillman, age 70, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Gary was born to the late Charles and Leola Gillman on March 4, 1952. He was a graduate of West Carrollton High School Class of 1970. Gary was an employee of DMAX for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and riding motorcycles. He would always greet everyone with a smile and had a beautiful heart. Gary is survived by his three daughters, Kathryn (John) Stewart, Heidi (Alicia) Downing, and Miranda (Zac) Leist; grandchildren, Alexis, Aubrey, JJ, Liam, Gabey, Winnie, Avery, and Wyatt; brother, Charles Eugene (Sylvia) Gillman; and numerous friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Connie Gillman; and nephew, Doug Gillman. A gathering of family & friends will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5 - 8 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for the Gillman family.

