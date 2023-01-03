GILLOTTI, Frederick Paul "Fred"



87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Kettering Hospital on Dec. 31, 2022, due to congestive heart and lung failure as complications of Parkinson's disease. Fred is the son of Adam and Rose (Angelo) Gillotti, both deceased. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton, where he earned both a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Business Administration. Fred served in the United States Marine Corps, and retired at the rank of Major from the Marine Corps Reserves. Fred was Director of Human Resources and Director of Operations at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 2000. Fred was active in local service organizations in Lima, Ohio, including Sertoma, Unico and St. Vincent de Paul. He enjoyed travel, playing golf and cards, especially euchre. Fred enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren and regular vacations to Nags Head, NC, and Florida with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol (Gilles). He is also survived by sons Anthony (Tamar), Mark (Nancy), Joseph (Kara), John (Carol), and daughter Teresa (Stephen), his aunt Mildred, and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Vincent, Sarah, Isabella, and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Rose, uncle Bee, brothers Gerald (Jerry), and Thomas (Tom), and nephew Stephen (Steve). On behalf of Carol and her family, we would like to thank the many health care providers who have aided Fred over the years including the therapy team at Buckeye Home Health Care and the entire ICU team at Kettering Health. Thank you all for your outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, the Gillotti family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lima or Dayton, Ohio, and the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Fred will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following a mass of Christian burial on Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Incarnation Church, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Online condolences may be directed to



