Gilmer, Evelyn M.



Evelyn M. Gilmer, age 95 of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025. She was born July 28, 1929 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of the late Maynard and Jessie Taylor. Evelyn is a longtime member of Kettering Baptist Church. She has always maintained a strong faith in the Lord. She worked as a bookkeeper for various grocery retailers in the area. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking for her family, making cookies and candy and crafting. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Austin E. Oder and Eugene Robert Gilmer; and sisters, Ellen, Barbara and Lou. Evelyn is survived by her children, Marsha Huber, Donald Oder and Debbie (Leroy) Jackson and family; grandchildren, Jerry Huber, Brian Huber, Miranda (Yevgeniy) Derr; and great grandchildren, Bethany, Caleb, Ethan and Ollie. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Evelyn will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit www. NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com