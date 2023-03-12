Gilmore, Jimmy Lee



Gilmore, Jimmy Lee fell asleep in death on March 6, 2023. Jim was born in Urbana, Ohio on April 14, 1958. Jim was baptized February 16, 1991 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, alongside his wife Denise. Jim was a very kind, humble man. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. Jim was a dedicated employee and gave his employers 100 percent. He was taught by his grandpa to be the best at whatever the job was. Jim loved his Nascar. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Denise; two daughters, Reanna (Lance) Clark and Mary (Chris) Buckles; two sisters, Kim Six and Missy Garvey; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; all his brothers and sisters at the Kingdom Hall and his furbaby, Jocee, who wouldn't leave his side. Jim's wishes were to be cremated with no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

