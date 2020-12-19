GILMORE, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Gilmore, age 76, of Greenfield, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 4, 1944, to Frank and Louise (Van Horn) Gilmore. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1963 in Fairfield, OH. Bill served in



the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1965-1972. He was stationed in Japan, England, and Guam. Bill married the love of his life Linda S. (Wilburn) on May 20, 1977, in New Whiteland.



He worked in upper management for Great Western Boot Company and L.S. Ayres/Nunn Bush. In 2010, he retired from Hancock Regional Hospital as a dietary supervisor. Bill was a member of the Greenfield American Legion Post 119. He enjoyed fishing and guns. Bill was an avid Patriot and honored God and his country. His grandsons were his pride and joy, and he loved his family. Anyone who knew Bill adored and loved him.



Bill "Pa" is survived by wife of 43 years, Linda "Meme" Gilmore; daughters, Tina (Galen) Nelson and Shawn (Jeff) Baker; six grandsons, Austin Collins, Brody (Abby) Collins, Colton (Megan) Collins, Jacob (Jaleigh) Baker, Lucas Baker, and Zavier Baker; eight great-grandchildren, Trinity, Serenity, Brooklyn, Avery, Kanaan, Kinzleigh, Ezekial, and Joselynn; brothers, Frank Gilmore and George Spears; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Louise Gilmore, and sister, Sue Spears.



A private funeral service will be held on December 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. The family invites you to watch Bill's service through Zoom on Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Greenfield with military rites presented by the Greenfield Veterans Honor Guard. As a reminder, the government mandate requires guests to wear masks when inside our building. We are limited to a capacity of 25 guests at a time and please practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.

