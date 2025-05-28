Givens, Robert Dale

Givens, Sr., Robert Dale



Robert Dale Givens Sr., age 87 of Union, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on May 10, 1938, the son of Robert Hughy & Dessie Neo (Robinson) Givens. Dale proudly served in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Mississinewa. He worked several jobs and retired three times, Oren Fab & Supply, Ray Issac Plastering Company and his last retirement company was with his son Dennis' company Legacy Stucco Co. Dale loved to fish, preach the gospel, read his bible daily, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and never passed up an opportunity to witness about the goodness of the Lord. Dale would do anything for anyone and never ask for anything in return. Dale preached the gospel for over 40 years and led many souls to the Lord. He served in every aspect of the church. He also worked alongside several pastors in their associate pastor role. Dale is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Wanda (Harris) Givens; sons Bob (Leann), Dennis (Debbie), Greg (Mary) and Derek; daughters Debbie Crews and Fonda (Steve) Brann; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister Linda Medve; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John, Cecil and Ronnie Givens; son David Eugene Givens and son-in-law Randy Crews. Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastors Junior Cummings and Rick Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dale's memory to Gentiva Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Dr., Suite 350, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





