Givens, William

Age 91 of Dayton departed October 20, 2024. Survived by devoted wife Rosalyn A., son Dr. Rodney L. Givens DDS, other loving relatives and friends. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2024 at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Drive. Service to follow at 12 p.m. HHRoberts.com

