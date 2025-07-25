Gladman, Kathy Lynn



Kathy Lynn Gladman, 73, of South Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 16th, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Willard and Sophia Ilene (Armstrong) Howell. Kathy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stephen Gladman; granddaughter, Brittney L. Gladman (Micah McCollum); two siblings: Lori Sims and Ricky Howell; brother-in-law, Richard Hahn; sisters-in-law: Sharon Hopkins (Doug), Pam McKenzie (Gary), Sandra Walker and Diane Gladman and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Stephen Jamie Gladman (pictured) who passed 2024; siblings: Sharon Hahn; brother-in-law, Jason Sims; two sisters-in-law: Marsha Speaks and Marcinna Brown. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday July 30th at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Plattsburg Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Animal Welfare League. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com