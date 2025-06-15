GLASER, Mark C. "Breeze"



GLASER, Mark Charles "Breeze", 74, of Springfield passed away Thursday June 12, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 16, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Herman "Doc" and Louise (Lund) Glaser. He was a 1969 graduate of North High School. In 1976 he married the love of his life, Marla (Brumfield). He was a CDL trainer for Clark and Champaign County and later retired from Springfield City Schools as a bus driver. Mark was awarded the Safety Person of the Year in 2005 from the Springfield/Clark County Safety Council Board. For over 30 years he played keyboard and rhythm guitar for The Cosmos Band. He was a lover of family, nature, music, travel and gardening. Mark could fix anything. Most of all he was a wonderful and extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Survivors in addition to his wife Marla, include his three children and spouses, Matthieu (Carrie) Glaser, Elijah (Abigale) Glaser and Marcie (Jeremy) Hobson; ten grandchildren, Ariana, Isaiah, Aliyah, August and Esme Glaser, Olive and Pearl Hobson, Erin Payne, Levi and Shane Milledge; two great grandchildren, Lenox Payne and Clover Baltozar; siblings, Sherry (Michael) Gardner, Chris Glaser, Carolyn (Robert) Hackwell and Melanie (Phillip) Pitstick and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Mary Ellis and Patrick Glaser. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 1:00 to 5:00 at the Glaser Home on Mystic Lane. "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."





