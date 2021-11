GLASER, Jr., Robert J. "Bob"



73, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 23rd. He is survived by wife, Barbara, brother Jack (Pat), children Rob (Amy) and Melissa (Paul), and grandchildren: Riley; Owen; Paige; and Eliza. Bob graduated Carroll High School ('66) and U.D. ('70). Bob held public office for 23 years culminating as Greene County Commissioner. Friends and family may visit from 4-7pm on Wednesday, December 1 at Westbrock Funeral Home.