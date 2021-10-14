GLASMEIER, Margaret E.



Margaret E. Glasmeier, age 99 of Hamilton, passed away at Vitas Hospice Inpatient Unit at Drake Center on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was born in Northside, Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 31, 1922, the daughter of Albert C. and Mathilde (Beiner) Oehler. In 1944, she married Staff Sergeant Lawrence F. Glasmeier at St. Patrick's Church in Northside. They were introduced by matchmaking cousins who had the foresight for a perfect match. Marge and Larry built and owned the Westview Inn until 1967. He preceded her in death in 1969. Margaret retired in 1987 from Mercy Hospital and was a long time member of the choir at Queen of Peace.



Marge, lovingly known as Shorty, is survived by her two daughters, Dianne Murphy and Mary Glasmeier; three grandchildren, Douglas (Monica Jill) Murphy, David Murphy, and Summer Glasmeier; six great-grandchildren, Colt, Blake, Shelby, Dakota (Laurren), Dustin, and Daniel Murphy; two great-great-grandchildren, Ivory and Everleigh Murphy; many nieces and nephews; especially Bob Oehler and Sallie (Oehler) Naltner; and furbabies, Scarlet, Piper, and Henry.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, followed by Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. James Wedig, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, White Oak.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice Inpatient Unit in care of Christy Howard at 513-253-3007 or christy.howard@gmail.com or Animal Adoption Foundation at www.aafpets.org. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com