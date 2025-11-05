Glenn Bowers

Bowers, Glenn R.



Glenn R. Bowers, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2025, surrounded by his family. Born on January 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Russell and Edith Bowers. Glenn dedicated a significant portion of his life to his career at Bobby Fisher Distributing, where he served with pride from 1968 until his retirement in 1995. He was known for his warm disposition and unwavering commitment to his family, and his legacy is enriched by countless memories shared among loved ones, as he was truly loved by everyone. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Glenn carried the values of duty and dedication throughout his life. His hobbies reflected his creative spirit; he found joy in woodworking, crafting special gifts for his family that will be treasured for generations. Glenn is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Delores (Whaley) Bowers; two loving daughters, Brenda (David) Leedale and Kimberly Gentry; his grandchildren-Breanne (Tim) Ellebruck, Jesica (KJ) O'Brien, and Melissa Gentry along with his great-grandchildren, Riley Leedale, Kayla Slone, and Maddox Slone. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Jackie Williams, numerous nieces and nephews, and several special friends whose lives he touched. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Bowers, and sisters, Dortha Shepherd, Alice Sanders, and Minnie Saunders. A visitation to honor Glenn's memory will be held on November 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Following the visitation, a Celebration of life will start at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Ken Woode and Pastor Kim Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherish Hospice, 1929 E. High St. Springfield, OH 45502. Condolences may be expressed to his family at www.jacksonlytle.com.



