Gloria Poppa

Poppa, Gloria Eileen



Gloria Eileen Poppa, age 101, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2025. She was born on December 21, 1923, and lived a life filled with love and family.



Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Benjamin, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her five children: John Poppa; Susan Tower (Ron); Tina McGovern; Janine Poppa; and Benjamin Poppa (Tina). She was a cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way), two great- great grandsons, brother Ralph Lingg (Sally) and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service and burial took place at Sarasota National Cemetery.



