Gloria Poppa

Photo of Gloria Poppa

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Gloria Poppa
Obituaries
5 hours ago
X

Poppa, Gloria Eileen

Gloria Eileen Poppa, age 101, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2025. She was born on December 21, 1923, and lived a life filled with love and family.

Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Benjamin, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her five children: John Poppa; Susan Tower (Ron); Tina McGovern; Janine Poppa; and Benjamin Poppa (Tina). She was a cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way), two great- great grandsons, brother Ralph Lingg (Sally) and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service and burial took place at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Thomas Bench
2
Lee Althen
3
Thomas Dvm
4
Nancy Boerger
5
Curtis Harris