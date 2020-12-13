X

GLOVER, Jerry

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GLOVER, Jr., Jerry

Jerry Glover, Jr. passed away on December 5, 2020, at the age of 77. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry, Sr & Virginia Glover, and his brother Michael Glover. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Glover; children, Angela Svarda, Jennifer Glover Wesby (Leon), Jerry J. Glover (Leslie), D. Starr Crosswhite-McGriff (Tony) and Jared Glover; one sister, Marsha Moss (Greg); 10 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.