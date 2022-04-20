GOBBI, Deacon John R.



Beloved husband of the late L. Kathleen (nee Cipolla) Gobbi. Devoted father of the late Paula Gobbi, John J. Gobbi and



Jeffrey Gobbi; proud grandfather of Melinda (Ryan) Gobbi-Lindsay and the late Nicholas Gobbi; dear great-grandfather of Ruby Lindsay; brother of Lou Gobbi, Mary Lou (Tony) Cipolla and the late Frederick Gobbi; father-in-law of Cheryl Gobbi. John was a Deacon at St. John Neumann Church being ordained in 1985. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 90. Resident of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of West Chester. Visitation will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati (45240) on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peters Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, NY 14092 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10 AM. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy is



assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to



