GOBLE, Barbara

GOBLE (Mergel),



Barbara Ann



Barbara was born August 10, 1945, in Butler, PA, and passed away February 10, 2023, from cancer. She was 77 years old. She is survived by her husband Paul, her children Roberta Goble, Pamala Hayes, Christine Goble, and Michael Goble along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She also has sisters Lanie Adamson (predeceased), Patricia Lewis and a brother John Mergel. Barbara enjoyed life and her attitude made her many friends over the years in both her personal and professional life. She retired from Manpower after working a 4-year "temporary" assignment with National City Mortgage where at one point she had two other people reporting to her. In her personal life, she loved traveling, dancing, baking, water aerobics, and getting together with her family. The children especially enjoyed the ideas she came up with at Easter for the scavenger hunts that eventually turned into the Easter bean bag miniature golf course. A celebration of her life will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH, on 02/15/2023, at 12:00PM. Friends and family may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.

