GODSEY, Dale W.



Age 48, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Sunday,



December 19, 2021. Dale was a life-long resident of Brookville and has served our community as an employee for the City of Brookville for 28 years. Dale loved traveling with his family. Out of all the places he has traveled, his favorite was



Atlanta, going in support of his favorite baseball team, the



Atlanta Braves. Dale was



preceded in death by his beloved mother, Patricia M. Godsey; grandparents, William O'Ryan, Carl (Eva) Godsey, and niece, Kendra Shafer. He is survived by his loving wife, Amber Godsey; son, Braden; daughters, Hayley, Makayla, and Brooke; father, Allan (Denise) Godsey; in-laws, John (Missi) Davenport; grandmother, Phyllis O'Ryan; sister, Deborah (Douglas) Shafer; brother, David (Osha) Godsey; brother-in-law, Chris (Macy) Wilson; all his brothers at the City of Brookville; cherished pup, Chipper, and numerous other relatives and friends that had the privilege to know Dale. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brookville VFW Post #3288 (210 Carr Dr., Brookville, OH 45309) on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 1pm - 4pm. Arrangements made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH.

