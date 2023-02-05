GODSIL, Charlene Rae



76, of Clark County, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. She was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 18, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Nola (Moss) Bodine. Charlene enjoyed reading, going to the movies, the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as having a passion for decorating and gardening. She retired from The Country Gentleman, Urbana in 2014. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Urbana. Charlene is survived by her three children, Mike (Peggy) Godsil, Francis (Robin) Godsil and Christine (Brian) Funderburgh; brother, Brent Bodine; eight grandchildren, Mathias, Caleb, Michael, Sarah, Matt, Christina, Benjamin, and Jennifer; eleven beautiful great-grandchildren, Braylen, Gabriel, Devlynn, Dean, Carsen, Zac, Liam, Lucas, Finley, Eleanor, and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Matthew Godsil and three brothers, John, Terry and Steve. Services will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



