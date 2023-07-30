Goecke, James B.



James B. "Jim" Goecke, age 61, of Farmersville, Ohio, passed away Monday July 24, 2023, with loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 30, 1961. Jim owned and operated Goe-Tile for 25 years ~ his business thrived because of his artistic designs and tile installations. He was preceded in death by his 2 sons, Jacob B. Goecke, and James Michael "Luke" Goecke. Jim is survived by his parents, Kay M. (Grimes) Harris and James H. Goecke; his children, Katie Squires, Cory (Andrea) Thompson, Hannah (Anthony) Carozza, and Emily (David) Patrick; his devoted brother Robert "Rob" (Linda) Goecke; 3 sisters, Amy Goecke, Jennifer Boston, and Molly Goecke; 14 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and 2 great-nephews; his beloved dogs ~ Cooper & Panda, and his beloved cats ~ Sebastian, Sabrina & Shakira. A Visitation will be held 1  3 p.m., Sunday August 6, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, where the Service will follow at 3 p.m., with Deacon Ken Stewart and Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The burial will be at Hayslip Cemetery, Lynx (Adams County), Ohio. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



