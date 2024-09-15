Goetz, Michael Blaine



age 87, formerly of Beavercreek and Centerville, passed away at Bethany Nursing Home on Saturday, September 7, 2024. He earned a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the St. Louis University, MA from George Washington University, and is a graduate of the U. S. Airforce War College. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 4:00  6:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville on Thursday, at 1:00 pm. Burial with military honors to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth New Life Center, 2201 North Main Street, Dayton, OH 45405. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



