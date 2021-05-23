Golden, Carolyn

GOLDEN (Kangas),



Carolyn Sue "Carol"



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away on May 18, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on



December 4, 1950, the daughter of Mary McBride Kangas and the late Arthur Kangas, Sr. She was preceded in death by her father; her beloved



husband, Ronald Golden; and her niece, Tara Lynn Kangas. Carol is survived by her sons,



Richard Reichart and Jessie (Jamie) Golden; mother, Mary McBride Kangas; grandchildren, Raquel Branscum and Carson Golden; brothers, Arthur (Justine) Kangas, Jr. and Jeffrey



(Kelly) Kangas; and many other loving family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed grilling, cooking, gardening, camping and being in the outdoors. Carol adored her family and her cats. She would do anything for those she loved. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd.,



Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. Donations may be made in her memory to your favorite local animal



rescue charity. To share a memory of Carol with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

