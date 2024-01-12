Gonzales, Louis

Gonzales Jr., Louis



Louis Gonzales Jr, age 74, of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 18, 1949 in Chula Vista, California the son of Louis and Alice (Santos) Gonzales. He worked and retired from the City of Chula Vista, California. He loved gardening and landscaping and working around his home. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all different types of sports. He was also an avid billiards player and loved 50's style music. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served as an ordinance worker at the San Diego Temple. He is survived by his daughter Burnadette Underwood; grandchildren Kevin (Tabitha) Wilson, Stephanie (AJ) Noble, Megan (Corey) Suttles, Steven (Halee) Underwood, Derek Underwood and Becky (James) Banks; great grandchildren Natalie and Jocelyn Wilson, Ava Noble, Carleigh and Cainon Suttles, August and Lincoln Underwood and Hayden Florkey; brothers Jimmy Gonzales and Johnny Gonzales; sister Cynthia Soto and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his great granddaughter Chloe May Suttles and his brother Ricky Gonzales. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and will be missed by all who loved him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 1:00 pm a the funeral home with Bishop Guy officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com