Good, Paula Joan



GOOD, Paula Joan, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Miami Valley South. Paula worked at the Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross, retiring after 26 years of service as the Chief Operating Officer. She was a graduate of the UC College of Nursing. Paula was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, UC Nursing Alumni Association and a volunteer for the CASA program. Paula is survived by her loving husband, Douglas L.; daughters & sons-in-law Heidi & Chris Gauder, Nicole & Jared Lambert; son, Andrew Good; sisters, Gail Santner, Kristine Domenichini, Susan DeFord; brother, Jonathan DeFord; 3 grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen Street with Father Tony Geraci celebrant. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Paula's memory.



