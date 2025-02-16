Goodin, Lela

Goodin (Coy), Lela Marie "Lee"



Born in Indianapolis, In, Lee made a home in Dayton, Oh, with a career as a legal secretary for American Diversified before retiring to Tampa, FL in 1983. Lee loved to tell jokes, play poker, and was an avid golfer. She was a Daughter of the Nile with the Egypt Shrine of Tampa and volunteered at the Tampa Shriners Hospital for Children. Preceded in death by sons Paul Dodd, Mark Dodd and step-son, Chris Goodin. Survived by husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob" Goodin; son, Jerry Dodd (Jane); step-daughter, Kim Hartzell, and step-sons Jeff Goodin and David Goodin; as well as 6 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and 9 step grandchildren. Visitation to be held from 11:30am to 1pm at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens with service to follow. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in her name.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com