Goodman, Pamela

age 75 - August 13, 1948 - October 26, 2023. It is with great sorrow that the family of Pamela announces her passing after a long battle with cancer. Pam is survived by her loving wife of 41 years, Rhonda Whiteted of Butler Township, OH; two children, Donald Goodman (Anita) of Seminole, FL. and Stacie Wilcox (Wilson Current) of Virginia Beach, VA.; sister, Geneva Schaffer; brothers, Steve Powell (Sue) and Dan Powell; grandchildren, Jessica Halley (Jacob), Shauna Davidson (Michael), and Michelle Blakeley (Crue); several great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Pam to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

