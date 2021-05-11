GOODPASTER, James T. "Jim"



James T. "Jim" Goodpaster, age 74, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Saturday, May 8, 2021, with loving family by his side. He was born in Mt. Sterling, KY, on June 17, 1946, to the late Nancy (Bohanon) and



Thomas B. Goodpaster. Jim



retired from W.P.A.F.B in 2012 after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith "Judy" A. (Robinson); his daughter Melissa (Brian) Peyton; his son, Scott (Heather) Goodpaster; his



grandchildren, Andrew and Laura Hardyman and Haley and Emma Goodpaster; his brother Don (Luann) Goodpaster;



and a former son-in-law, Craig Hardyman. The family will



receive friends 5 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. Private Graveside Services will be held with burial at Highland



Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

