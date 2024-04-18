Goonan, Michael E.



Michael E. Goonan, 80, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in his home. He was born on January 31, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio the son of John and Doris (Gephart) Goonan. Michael served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge. He loved his cars and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michael was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa and he will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Melissa Goonan, Carisa (Jeff) Sharritts, and John Goonan; grandchildren, Lily (Nic), Olivia, Emily (Keegan), Alexis, Jacob, Haley, Allison, Hannah, and Brooklyn; great grandchildren, Henley, Jovi, Indi, Gibson, and Pfeiffer; sister, Cindy (Marty) Kahl; as well as numerous other extended family and a host of friends, including Aunt Patti, Karen, Aunt Josie, and Kelly Goonan and family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 57 years, Helen Goonan. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3  4:20 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A formal time of sharing will begin at 4:20 PM. Michael's request is for everyone in attendance to please wear your buckeye gear. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



