GOOTEE, Lois

LOIS L. GOOTEE, age 78, of Springfield, passed away on October 18, 2022. She was born in Springfield on February 2, 1944, daughter of the late Arthur and Thelma (Duffy) Johnson. Lois enjoyed the company of her co-workers and friends at the Piece Goods Shop, remaining friends long after its closure. She had a huge heart and often was the neighborhood mom and hair stylist. Lois was truly a jack of all trades and was loved by many. Survivors include her four children, Donald Jr. (Tonya), Dennis (Diane), Lydia (Tony) and Amanda (Sam); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenny; sisters, Flossie, Billie, Robin, Mattie and Nena. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husbands, Don Halen Sr. and Keith Gootee; sister, Becky; two granddaughters, Melissa and Heather; mother and father-in-law, Al and Mary Gootee. At Lois' request, no services will be held at this time. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



