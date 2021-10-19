GORDON, Billie L.



Age 68, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Brookhaven, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Paul Gordon and by her parents, Revel and Nettie Howard. She loved American Girl Dolls. Billie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Gordon; daughters, Kelly (Andy) Allcock and Kim (Jeremy) Gordon; grandchildren, Elisabeth, Victoria and Christian;



siblings, Peggie (Dave) Mason, Dale Howard, Gale (Sherri)



Howard and Anne (Ed) Kirklin, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Thu., October 21 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950



ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery near West Alexandria, OH. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday 10-12. Billie could not



enjoy flowers during her lifetime because of allergies, so she would love to be surrounded by flowers at her funeral. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



