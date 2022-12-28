GORDON,



Edward Delbert "Ed"



1/11/1959 - 12/22/2022



Edward "Ed" Delbert Gordon, 63, of Stuart, FL, and formerly from Dayton Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Treasure Coast Hospice after a short battle with cancer. Before retiring to Florida, Ed worked at DMAX in Dayton, OH. Ed loved spending time with his dog Buster. Ed is survived by sisters Marti (Bob) Covey of Columbus, OH, Fran (Randy) Spaulding of Hobe Sound, FL, and Jackie Bitzer of Stuart, FL, nephews Ron (Terry) Mason, Mike Fry and Lee (Tammy) Spaulding, nieces Melanie (Ty) McCoy, Shelley Mason and Shannon (Jeff) Melbourne, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Ned and Mary Gordon and sister Barbara Mason. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the community center of Twin Lakes in Stuart, FL. 6531 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting https://Martin-Funeral.com.

