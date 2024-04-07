Gordon (Iverson), Grace F.



Age 87 of Englewood, Ohio went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2024. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa to Elmer and Una Iverson on July 10, 1936, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother Michael, sister Judy Miller, and brother-in-law Timothy Gordon.



Her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) E. Gordon also preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children: Katherine Gordon (Linda), Brian (Nancy), Jeffrey (Lisa) and Sheryl (Joe) Hayes, five grandchildren: Stephanie Gordon, Brian, Lauren (Sean) Judy, Jonathan (Sarah), and Jason (Jessica). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Major Gordon, Beau and Boone Judy, Kamren Messer, Oliva Gordon, and Charlie Bob Gordon.



Grace graduated from Bettendorf, Iowa High School in 1954. She married Bob in 1955 and later moved to Nancy, France to be with him as he served in the U.S. Army. The family moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1964, and for several years she worked as a Para-Professional, teaching in the Dayton GED program. Grace was an avid reader, golfer, jigsaw puzzle solver, and loved traveling with her husband.



A Christ follower for most of her life, Grace was active in administrative and ministry programs in several churches in the Dayton area. She served in the Methodist Women's ministry, as a Sunday School teacher, Kid's Club Director, Small Group Leader, and with her husband as a Youth Group Counselor. Her body has been donated to the Wright State University Medical Center and, at the appropriate time, will be cremated and interred at the National Cemetery in Dayton next to her husband. A celebration service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13 at the Vandalia Church of the Nazarene, 620 Stonequarry Road. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Salvation Army of Dayton, Ohio.



