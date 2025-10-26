Gordon Turner

Turner, Gordon Earl



Gordon Earl Turner, age 93, of Eaton, OH passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at Vancrest of Eaton Healthcare Center. He was born July 27, 1932 in Beattyville, KY to the late Harlan and Frankie M. (Toler) Turner. Gordon was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served during the Korean War. He worked for North American Phillips Corporation as a regional sales director. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was an umpire and youth baseball coach for Jackson Township; later in life, he loved watching all Ohio sports, even when his teams weren't performing so well. Gordon was a family man and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Herbert Turner; sisters Geraldine Lacey and Geneva Powell; sisters-in-law Linda Perry, Patricia Lipscomb, Sharon Crane, and Phyllis Turner; nephew Roger Turner. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia Turner; children Kelly (Quinn) Wise of Fort Wayne, IN, Tracy (Daniel) Grimme of Richmond, IN, Aaron (Katie) Turner of Xenia, OH and Cindy (Jamie) Lopeman of Richmond, IN; grandchildren Owen and Clare Lopeman, Haylee Grimme, Josef Turner, Megan and Kaylee Janes; sister Phyllis (Eldon) Smuck of Westerville, OH; brother-in-law Martin Crane of Gettysburg, PA; special niece Pamela Turner of Eaton, OH; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 226 W. Main St. Eaton, OH 45320. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or to any Veteran's Association. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com



