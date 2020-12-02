X

GORE, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

GORE, James Christopher

Age 63 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. James was born November 1, 1957, in McDowell,

Kentucky, to Betty Bostick

(nee Smith) and the late Cecil Gore. James was a veteran of the US Navy and an employee of Navarro, formerly known as Fernald. James is survived by his children Sara Myers,

Victoria Gore and stepdaughters Toni and Samantha Hyde; his mother Betty; brothers Fred and Marty Gore and sister Jeannie Gentry; grandchildren Cassidy Bourne, Morgan Buddo, Mackenzie Buddo and Dillon Myers; also survived by numerous family and friends, nieces and nephews. He is

preceded in death by his wives Dianna Gore (nee Walker) and Nora Gore (nee Hyde). A visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. COVID

protocols will be in effect including face masks, social distancing and limited attendance. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.