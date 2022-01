Anthony Lee Gorsuch



1/3/1984 - 2/23/2016



I thought of you today,



but that was nothing new.



I thought about you



yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in



silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.



Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part.



God has you in His arms,



I have you in my heart.



Happy Birthday Tony,



Your Loving Family