GORSUCH, Sandra M.



96, of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hands to Lend Assisted Living in Houston. Sandra, known by friends as "Sandye", was born December 12, 1926, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Dwayne and Florence (Smith) Stoakes. She worked for the Clark County School Board for many years and was also an amazing tole painter and artist. Survivors include seven children, Karen (Al) Ross, Susan (David) Moehring, Diana (Mike) Shartran, Paul (Lee) Gorsuch, Steve (Tina) Gorsuch, Kathleen (Ray) Snyder and Mary (Rob) Myers; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben in 2015; and a son, Benny Jr. in 2001. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held later this summer in St. Raphael Church with a burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow. Please watch Conroy Funeral Home's website and social media outlets for more information. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

