Gould, Lisa Lin



GOULD, Lisa Lin, age 79, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Kettering Medical Center. Lisa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. Lisa was an avid gardener, spending many happy hours in her flower gardens. A passionate Mahjong player. She loved to entertain family and friends in temperate and sometimes not temperate weather in her courtyard. She was the ultimate hostess and selfless friend to all. Lisa is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Bud"; daughter, Linda Stone of Cincinnati; sons & daughter-in-law, Lawrence L. & Ashlee Gould of Dublin and Lee J. Gould of Columbus; sister, Zhou Meizhi of Taipei and brother, Wei Lin of Pleasant Hill, CA; granddaughter, Mariah L. Gould; grandsons, Justin & Matthew Stone; great grandchildren, Gage, Marli, Oliver, and Brynlee; niece, Fifi Jordan, and numerous nieces and nephews in the USA and Taiwan. Funeral Service 6:00 PM Tuesday, April 25 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until service time.

