Grabeman, Michael P.



age 77, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Ted and Dorothy Grabeman. He attended Bellmont High School and graduated from Capital University. He received a Master's Degree in Anthropology from the University of Salzburg and a Master's Degree in Industrial Psychology from University of Dayton. He began his career with NCR as a lifeguard at the NCR community pool. He enlisted in the Army and attained the rank of Captain. From there he began his work with NCR Data Services Division and retired after 32 years. He was a Sales Representative, Director of Sales in the Atlanta Data Center in Norcross, Ga. He retired as Vice President of Data Services Division in 1999. Mike's family was very important to him and he was so proud of all of their accomplishments. He cherished his friends and loved spending time with them. He loved playing tennis and won several accolades in this sport throughout his years in college. He was also an excellent golfer and enjoyed playing whenever possible with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Ted Grabeman and his sister Janet Duke. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Suzi Grabeman, Chad Grabeman; son, Todd Grabeman; son, Aiden Grabeman; grandson, Finn Grabeman; grandchild and Marty Grabeman; grandson. A viewing will be held at Tobias Funeral HomeFar Hills Chapel from 4:00-7:00 PM on September 18, 2023 with a service immediately following. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



