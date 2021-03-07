GRACE, Jessie C.



Age 88, passed away, in Hospice of Dayton on March 3, 2021. Jessie grew up in Orrville, AL, and was born to Tom and Mammie Cunningham. She was a devoted and loyal wife of 53 years to John H. Grace, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2006. To their union was born Myra Faye Grace, who preceded her parents in death in 1959, Marcus Grace, Sr., Karen, Brenda, and John H. Grace, Jr., who preceded his mother in death in 2016. Jessies' siblings



include: Jenetta, Roosevelt, Walter, Lula, Samuel Robert, Darry, Tom, Melvin and Lizzie. Jessie is survived by her brother Douglas Cunningham; her three living children, Marcus Grace, Sr. (Dayton, OH), Karen Lockhart (Dayton, OH) and Brenda (Bernard) Kittles of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Tyrea Grace (Dayton, OH), Marcus Grace, Jr. (Mardita) of Cincinnati, OH, Michael Grace (Columbus, OH), Ja'Kim Grace (Cleveland, OH), Phillip Lockhart (Columbus, OH), Ja'net Graham (Columbus, OH), John H. Grace III (Cincinnati, OH) and Jasymne Grace (Cincinnati, OH) and her four great-grandchildren, Michael Grace, Jr., Miro, Marquiba and Markayla. Jessie C. Grace was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness who served faithful since her baptism on April 12, 1957. She enjoyed 63 1/2 years of faithful service, attending numerous local, national, and international conventions. Until her final moments, she spoke of her conviction and faith of Jehovah's promises of a new world where no one will be sick or die



anymore. Jessie will continue to be dearly missed by a multitude of family, lifelong friends and other relatives, and a large international spiritual family that she dearly loved. Jessie C. Grace is and will continue to be loved and never forgotten. To send a special message, please visit



