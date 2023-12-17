Grady, Patrick Joseph

Patrick Joseph Grady of Punta Gorda, FL was born on October 13, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio. He passed away on December 6, 2023. His parents were Patrick Grady and Catherine McDonald Grady. He attended Cathedral Latin High School and the University of Dayton.

Pat Leaves behind his wife, Cindi Vollmer Grady, daughters, Holly Vonderhaar (Jon), Kelly Dinius (Jason) and son, Thomas (Rafaella.)

Grandchildren, Reagan and Patrick Vonderhaar, Isabella and Chase Dinius, Aria and Allison Grady. Sister, Sue Titas (Peter).

