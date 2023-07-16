Graeter, Pamela Ann



GRAETER, Pamela Ann, 67, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away at home on July 10, 2023. Pam was a Christmas baby who grew up traveling as a military child before settling in Dayton in 1969. A graduate of Beavercreek High School in 1974, Pam will be remembered most by her family as a loving mother who raised two legends, high five Mom! Pam is survived by her children, son Michael Graeter and wife Erin; daughter Kimberly Hummel and husband Rob; her brothers Jimmy Lundy and Tommy Lundy; and her grand-puppies Charli and Billi. She is preceded in death by her father James Lundy, her mother Mary Lundy, and her sister Kathy Owens. Michael fondly remembers sharing the night shift on drives to family vacations, watching their favorite movies on Saturday mornings, and can thank his mother for his passion for food and love of all things Star Wars. Upon hearing he was moving out of state her response was "bye". Kimberly remembers swimming laps together in the family pool, singing songs in her convertible, encouraging her discovery in self-expression, helping her get ready on her wedding day, watching their favorite horror movies (and scaring her mom for laughs) and cry-laughing uncontrollably listening to Delilah's Christmas radio every holiday season. She will always be grateful for raising her to "take no s*** from anyone", and to always be strong, independent, and full of necessary attitude. All those who knew Pam will remember the joy she took in life and her beautiful smile. She was kind, outgoing, and was always ready to share laughter with everyone she met. She stood out with her fashion sense and fun jewelry, and never met a lipstick she did not like. Some of her passions were the many pets she loved throughout her life, adventures outdoors, and the holiday season. She always cherished decorating the Christmas tree with her kids. Above all she loved her children and led them to fulfilling lives. The family will be hosting a private celebration to honor her memory and her love for life. In remembrance, her children are accepting donations to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in lieu of flowers. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



