Graham, Charles Michael



Charles Michael Graham, age 70 of West Alexandria, OH died Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Mike was born on June 24, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1972 Twin Valley South graduate, attended Sinclair College and graduated from the University of Dayton. He was currently employed at Mahle Behr Dayton Thermal Products in Dayton, Ohio. He was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts and attended the Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria, OH and a lifelong resident of West Alexandria. Preceded in death by father: Charles A. Graham in 2012, brother: Robert J. Graham in 2007. Survived by Mother: Irene C. (Ehler) Graham of Centerville, Ohio. Brothers & sister-in-law: Timothy Graham of Verona, Wisconsin. Jeffrey A. & Debra Graham of Beavercreek, OH; Several Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home  220 East Main Street - Eaton, OH. The Funeral Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday November 15, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Sugar Grove Cemetery  West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Blood Center 349 S. Main Street Dayton, Ohio 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family via the Web site at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eaton

220 East Main Street

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.barnesfuneralhome.com