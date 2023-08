JANICE M. GRAHAM



7/6/1943 - 8/6/2022



Dear Jan,



You are the sunshine



of our lives;



You are the apple



of our eyes.



Not a day passes that you are not in our thoughts



and memories.



Our love is boundless.



Tom, Troy, Paula, Jennifer, Laura, spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson.



