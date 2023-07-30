X

Graham, Paul

Graham, Paul N., a resident of Yellow Springs, passed away July 24 at the age of 94. Paul was born in Dayton, OH to Mack and Alice Graham. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School ('46), received his undergraduate degree from Antioch College ('52), and a masters from Indiana University ('56). A research chemist by profession, he spent his entire career at Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs. Paul was a thoughtful, kind, soft spoken man who was much loved in the community. He was preceded in death by his wife Precious Jewel Freeman Graham; and brothers, Donald, Ralph and Morris Graham. He is survived by his sons, Robert Grahamjones (Frances) and Nathan Graham (Edwina); grandchildren, Lucia Nolan (John), Lindley Graham, Freeman Grahamjones and Mal Graham; and great grandchild, Robyn Lucy Nolan. There will be a celebration of his life in the fall. A life well lived. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

