Graham, Ronald C.



Ronald Clayton Graham, age 91, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2024, at the Wellington of Dayton. He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on October 20, 1932, son of the late Florene (Liston) and Jesse R. Graham. Ron served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict ~ as a Medical Corpman - 2nd Class. Additionally, he served in the Ohio National Guard for 20 years as a Master Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post #165, and Minerva Lodge #98 F. & A.M., both in Miamisburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Stemple; and his brother Jesse Graham, Jr. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ellen "Louise" Graham; 3 daughters, Jo (Millard) Porter, Cynthia (Steve) Florene Palmquist, and Sandra Elizabeth (David) Bell; his son, Randolph Clayton Graham; 7 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 - 11:30 a.m., Monday July 22nd, at the Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, OH 45342, where A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Joe Getts, officiating. Full Military Honors with burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



