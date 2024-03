Grammel, Garry



Age 75, passed away on March 6, 2024 after a brief cardiac illness. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2024 from 4-7PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Mass of Christion burial on Saturday March 16, 2024 at 1030AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. For full obit, visit www.avancefuneralhome.com



